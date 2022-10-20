Soccer Story To Kick Off November 29

Wait, I thought international soccer was already run by the mob.

Another soccer game is attempting to ride the wave of this weekend's World Cup kickoff, but this one has a bit more satire with it.

No More Robots, who previously announced Soccer Story for a 2022 release, have confirmed the game will release on November 29. As with Not Tonight from the same publisher, the game is a satricial take on a soccer RPG.

Soccer Story involves trying to form a team of random people to play the beautiful game after all participants are banned by the evil Soccer Inc. It will also feature four player local MP matches.