Tales Of Symphonia Remaster Confirmed For February 17 Launch

...is Bamco about to go on another run of releases here?

The first quarter of 2023 has just picked up another 100 hours of RPG.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered, which was announced for a Switch release in the last Nintendo Direct, will be available on February 17. A new trailer has been released as well:

The remastered version of the PlayStation 2 release (which debuted on GameCube) will launch the day after Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line, five days before Bandai Namco's own Digimon World: Next Order, and a week before Octopath Traveler II.