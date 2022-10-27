We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Rieko Kodama: 1963 - 2022

by Donald Theriault - October 26, 2022, 10:15 pm EDT
Total comments: 3 Source: IGN

The producer of some of Sega's greatest games had been in poor health in recent years.

One of Sega's most prolific developers has died.

Rieko Kodama, who served in a production and directorial role for Sega games from Alex Kidd to 7th Dragon and was best known for producing the pre-online Phantasy Star games and Skies of Arcadia, passed away in May due to an undisclosed illness. It was not officially known until a tribute was discovered in the recently-released Mega Drive Mini II, but was confirmed in a Twitter post by former Treasure staff member Yosuke Okunari (as posted at IGN). Sega declined to make a statement at the time out of respect for the family.

Born in 1963, Kodama joined Sega in 1984 and her debut work was as a character designer for SG-1000 title Champion Boxing (also the debut work for Yu Suzuki). After working on art for Alex Kidd in Miracle World, she went on to create the art for 1987's Phantasy Star. Her work continued through the rest of the series on the Genesis/Mega Drive, and into the 1995/1998 RPG based on the Magic Knight Rayearth anime series for the Saturn. Her later works include Dreamcast / GameCube RPG Skies of Arcadia, the 7th Dragon series including 2016 3DS title 7th Dragon III Code: VFD, and the Sega Ages title on Switch.

Kodama was one of the first major female game developers, especially in Japan; she was once referred to as "the first lady of RPGs" by Nintendo Power. She received the Pioneer Award from the Game Developer's Association, but was unable to travel to the 2019 ceremony due to illness.

Talkback

Bungle4October 27, 2022

Such sad news. I have only played Phantasy Star II but I thought it was an awesome game. Probably my favorite 16 bit RPG.

BeautifulShyYesterday at 03:40 pm

Sad day.

I didn't play the Phantasy Star series till the Wii generation but I really liked the art.

Skies of Arcadia is one of my favorite games of all time and she really deserves props for that game as a whole.

It is sad to see one of the 1st female game developers pass away but I bet she is happy with who she inspired.

Adrock23 hours ago

Skies of Arcadia is one of my favorite RPGs. Kodama was the leading voice at Sega trying to get a sequel or at least a remake made. The dream is over.

RIP, Kodama.

