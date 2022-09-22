Nintendo Switch Sports 1.2.2 Update Now Available: Online Re-Enabled, Save Backup Pending

Look for the second part on Wednesday.

After a weekend of lost time, the online is back running for Nintendo Switch Sports.

The online play and save backup was taken down on Friday following crash errors introduced in version 1.2.1 of the game. 1.2.2 - now available - has fixed the errors and the game's online play is now functional again.

According to Nintendo, a second update will be available Wednesday to re-enable the cloud backup of the game's saves. As compensation for the lost time, players will earn double points in all Global Play games (normally 1.1 - 1.3x is randomly available) from today until November 3 and a method for unlocking missed gear will be provided at a later date.