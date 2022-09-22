Nintendo Switch Sports Update Rollout And Online Play Suspended Due To Crash Errors

The question must be asked "what do we do now"?

Nintendo has had to stop the distribution of a software update for one of their biggest titles of the year, and also stop its online play.

Version 1.2.1 of Nintendo Switch Sports was released on Tuesday night (North America time) and was intended to focus on online behaviour, including an automatic suspension feature. However, the update has caused "crash-to-desktop" errors during the prematch loading screens, and Nintendo has suspended distribution of the update as a result.

Until the source of the crash can be found and an update issued, online play is suspended for Nintendo Switch Sports. The cloud backup of saves is also disabled. There is no current estimated time of resolution, nor word on what will happen with the weekly clothing collections that require online play to obtain.