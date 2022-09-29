Monster Hunter DLC Coming to Sonic Frontiers

Face the knight in a world of evil light and I'll survive, On my own, overthrown, yet not alone and I'm alive, Will to survive, My will to fight the knight
The Sonic universe will be dawning medieval armor (again) this November. It was announced this morning that Sonic Frontiers will be receiving a free Monster Hunter themed DLC pack on November 14th. The DLC includes two costumes for Sonic along with a meat grilling mini-game themed after the meat grilling in the Monster Hunter series. Sonic Frontiers itself will be releasing on Nintendo Switch and other platforms on November 8th.