PowerWash Simulator Announces Switch Release: Coming Soon

by Donald Theriault - September 15, 2022, 9:12 am EDT
Source: FuturLab

Taking the one GOOD part of Super Mario Sunshine.

Great games can come from unexpected concepts, and so it is with the newest title from the developers of Velocity2x.

FuturLabs have announced that PowerWash Simulator, which launched in July on PC and Xbox consoles, will come to Switch "soon". As the name implies, it involves cleaning dirt off of houses with a power washer in the town of Muckingham.

Completing jobs unlocks more money which can be used to upgrade the equipment, and eventually it will be possible to spray down an intergalactic rover.

