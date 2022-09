But where could all the Pikmin be?

Neal, Alex, and John sit down to discuss what has been universally praised as the single greatest piece of streamed gaming media of all time. Is Zelda's marketing sufficient for nerds like John? Is Pikmin pre-rendered? Does Fire Emblem have enough hair variety? That and more on this episode of Connectivity.