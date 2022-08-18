Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope Announces DLC Plans

And this time, the hyped character is playable.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has unveiled what will be a part of the Gold edition, including a new playable character who has some history with the Rabbids.

During the Ubisoft Forward presentation today, it was announced that Sparks of Hope would have three DLC expansions in 2023, and the last one will add Rayman - who the Rabbids were originally spun off from - as a playable character.

A full battle sequence was also shown, including a fight against a giant berserk Wiggler: