Paint is intended to be toxic, after all.

Smeargle will have some art competition in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

After some teases in recent days, the Pokemon Company has revealed the new Poison/Normal typed Grafaiai in a new video (below). Its abilities are Poison Touch (percentage chance to poison on contact) or Unburden (double speed if no item is held).

Grafaiai is said to attack with its paint, which is the poisonous element.