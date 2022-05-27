Episode 324: Reggie's Joy Among the Joyless

E3 2007 was weird.

We're back with another E3 retrospective but first we've got some games to talk about. Neal tried out the demo for Trinity Trigger, a mana style RPG currently limited to Japan. John puts on his boxing gloves for a round with Kao the Kangaroo and Neal went on an adventure with The Big Con. Then they turn their focus to E3 2007 where Nintendo was making insane amounts of money despite not showing a single trailer in an hour and a half.