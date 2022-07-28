New Harvestella Gameplay, Splatoon 3 Single Player To Air During Treehouse Live Thursday

The only other thing missing from Nintendo's Hot Summer.

The Treehouse is going live on Thursday with a combination of inking and farming.

Nintendo have confirmed a Treehouse Live presentation for Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT) with three segments covering two games. Splatoon 3 will have two segments, showing new details for the singleplayer mode as well as showing off stages for that Saturday's Splatfest demo.

The third segment promises "world-first gameplay" for Square Enix's Harvestella, following its reveal in the June 28 Partner Showcase.