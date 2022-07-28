Time to shake up a bunch of metas, and we don't mean slightly more expensive VR helmets.

The 2022 Pokemon World Championships have revealed new Scarlet and Violet details plus announced the location of the next World Championship.

A new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has revealed the new Pokemon Cyclizar, a Normal/Dragon type that enjoys when people ride it according to the game's website. It has a new move "Shed Tail", which combines the effects of the existing moves Substitute (creates a decoy using the user's HP) and Baton Pass (allows switching to the player's choice of teammates if available).

Two new items were shown: the Mirror Herb copies a stat change of the opponent, and the Loaded Dice make moves that have the "hit 2-5 times" effect hit more often. (Traditionally, these hit 2 or 3 times 37.5% of the time each, while 4 and 5 only roll 12.5% of the time each.) Some new Terastal types were shown, including Tyranitar adopting the Ghost type in order to dodge a Fighting-type move that would normally have its damage quadrupled.

Additionally, the 2023 World Championship for Pokemon was announced for Yokohama, Japan.