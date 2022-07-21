Diofield Chronicle Demo Now Available

If you need a break from a massive RPG, may we suggest a strategic palette cleanser?

Square Enix is getting out in front of their other strategy RPG coming out on Switch before the end of the year after announcing the Tactics Ogre remake last week.

A demo for The DioField Chronicle is now available on the eShop ahead of the full game's release on September 22. As with other recent demos, it covers the game's first chapter and the save data will carry over in the event of a purchase.

The demo was available on the Japanese eShop yesterday with English support, but it has now migrated worldwide.