Tetris 99 Second Chance Cup To Begin Friday

by Donald Theriault - August 1, 2022, 9:59 pm EDT
In case you missed it - and there's probably one you did.

A second chance for some Tetris 99 themes is being offered starting on Friday.

Nintendo have announced a "Second Chance Maximus Cup" will begin on Friday and run for six days, offering a different Tetris 99 theme each day. Each theme will cost 10 points - earned with a single top 50 finish in the mode.

Each offer will start at 3 a.m. ET / midnight Pacific on the day, with the following themes on offer:

  • Friday: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
  • Saturday: Miitopia
  • Sunday: Mario Golf Super Rush
  • Monday: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
  • Tuesday: Wario Ware: Get it Together
  • Wednesday: Metroid Dread
