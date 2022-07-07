Tetris 99 Second Chance Cup To Begin Friday

In case you missed it - and there's probably one you did.

A second chance for some Tetris 99 themes is being offered starting on Friday.

Nintendo have announced a "Second Chance Maximus Cup" will begin on Friday and run for six days, offering a different Tetris 99 theme each day. Each theme will cost 10 points - earned with a single top 50 finish in the mode.

Each offer will start at 3 a.m. ET / midnight Pacific on the day, with the following themes on offer: