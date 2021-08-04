Nintendo Downloads - August 4, 2021

It's a quiet week, unless you're into narrative adventures.
Things we missed last week: Roller Jammer is the Archives title.
It's not too busy a week - which after last week's 85 hours of JRPG is good for my free time if nothing else - though there are a few titles worth looking into. Frogun (which is also getting a Limited Run physical release) represents the 2D platformer, while 11-Bit (Children of Morta, This War of Mine) has a new release in South of the Circle, and we have a former Indie World game in Hindsight from Annapurna.
There's also a new Picross title coming which appears to be online multiplayer, but it's only listed for Japan for now.
North America
eShop
Hot Lap League: Deluxe Edition (US$19.99/C$25.99: Sunday)
Kokoro Clover Season 1 ($18.99/$24.71)
Frogun ($14.99/$19.99: Tuesday)
Pure Crosswords ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)
Gale of Windoria ($14.99/$20.99)
After Wave: Downfall ($14.99/$19.99)
Hindsight ($14.99/$17.99)
South of the Circle ($12.99/$16.69: Wednesday)
Supaplex Think ($9.99/$: Sunday)
Japanese Escape Games The Retro House ($9.99/$12.49)
Thunderbolt Collection ($7.99/$9.99)
Sofiya and the Ancient Clan ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)
Fightro ($7.49/$9.70: Monday)
Kells ($5.99/$6.99: Monday)
Viki Spotter: Megapolis ($4.99/$6.64: Monday)
Roll The Cat ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
90 Second Soccer ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Nintendo's "Multiplayer" sale is on until August 7 and includes 30% off Age of Calamity AND its Expansion Pass. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier
Europe
eShop
Hot Lap League: Deluxe Edition (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)
Kokoro Clover Season 1 (€18.69/£16.79)
Frogun (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)
Pure Crosswords (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)
After Wave: Downfall (€14.99/£13.49)
Gale of Windoria (€14.99/£13.49)
Hindsight (€13.99/£11.99)
South of the Circle (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)
Supaplex Think (€9.99/£: Sunday)
Japanese Escape Games The Retro House (€8.99/£7.49)
Thunderbolt Collection (€7.99/£6.99)
Logic Pic (€7.99/£6.80: Friday)
Sofiya and the Ancient Clan (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)
Fightro (€7.49/£6.79: Monday)
Wavecade (€6.59/£5.89: Monday)
Kells (€5.99/£4.99: Monday)
Viki Spotter: Megapolis (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)
Roll The Cat (€4.99/£4.99)
90 Second Soccer (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Galaxy Revo (€0.99/£0.89: Saturday)
Japan
Narukami Gakuen: Seven Wonders (¥7678)
Gesshizu: Creating a Chokomaka Village Together (¥5280)
Zorro - The Chronicles (¥4950)
After Wave: Downfall (¥2499)
Kokoro Clover Season 1 (¥1980)
Picross X: Picbits vs Utuboros (¥1980)
Hindsight (¥1800)
Grudge (¥1490)
Gale of Windoria (¥1320)
Escape From A Room Without A Door (¥980)
Surface Rush (¥500)
Superpanda 2 (¥499)