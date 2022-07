You happy now?

The first update for Mario Strikers: Battle League has added a couple of fan-demanded characters - and in one case, highly demanded.

Launching on July 21 at 9 p.m. ET, the update will add Daisy and Shy Guy as playable characters, new gear ("Knight Gear") with a focus on strength and shooting, and the Desert Ruins stadium.

Two more updates are promised before the end of the year.