Bayonetta 3 Finally Arrives October 28

Grand Platinum opening, grand Platinum closing.

After a nearly five year wait, we finally have a date for the witch's Switch return.

A new trailer for Bayonetta 3 has confirmed the action game will finally launch on October 28, following its return in the general Nintendo Direct last September. Retail and digital preorders are both available now.

Several new characters are named in the trailer. The game received an M rating yesterday, along with a note of "ingame purchases".

Nintendo have confirmed that the original Bayonetta will receive a retail release on September 30 as well, and Bayo 3 will have a limited edition on the My Nintendo store and at "select retailers".