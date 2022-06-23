We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
News
Switch

Bayonetta 3 Finally Arrives October 28

by Donald Theriault - July 13, 2022, 9:13 am EDT
Total comments: 3 Source: Nintendo

Grand Platinum opening, grand Platinum closing.

After a nearly five year wait, we finally have a date for the witch's Switch return.

A new trailer for Bayonetta 3 has confirmed the action game will finally launch on October 28, following its return in the general Nintendo Direct last September. Retail and digital preorders are both available now.

Several new characters are named in the trailer. The game received an M rating yesterday, along with a note of "ingame purchases".

Nintendo have confirmed that the original Bayonetta will receive a retail release on September 30 as well, and Bayo 3 will have a limited edition on the My Nintendo store and at "select retailers".

Talkback

Khushrenada3 hours ago

Loving this every-day-a-single-game-mini-Direct strategy that Nintendo is doing here...  :P

Luigi Dude2 hours ago

Yeah, it's finally here.  Looks like the story involves different Bayonetta's from different universes.  So the theory about this Bayonetta having a different voice actress because she's not the same from the first 2 games was true.  Cant wait to see how insane things get.

Bungle41 hour ago

Just in time for Halloween. I am hyped for this. Have they confirmed touch controls?

