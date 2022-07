How to really stay fresh this fall.

Splatoon 3 is going to be getting a big push in hardware as well.

Nintendo have announced that a Switch OLED themed with Splatoon 3 will release on August 26. It will retail for the standard Switch OLED MSRP (US$349.99 or equivalent), and have a white dock with blue and yellow Joy-Cons.

A Splatoon 3-themed Pro Controller (blue and yellow handles) and a white, branded carrying case will be available alongside the game itself on September 9.