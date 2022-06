Gotta snap... about a third of 'em.

The last of the announced N64 games for the Switch Online Expansion Pack will be out on a very busy day.

1999's Pokemon Snap will be released on June 24 (or late June 23 in North America based on prior releases). The original Poke-photography game only received a sequel on Switch last year.

With Snap's release, all of the games revealed for the pack in the September 2021 Nintendo Direct have been added. No indication has been given on July releases as of yet.