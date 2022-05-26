We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Final Fantasy: Crisis Core Reunion To Be Held On Switch This Winter

by Donald Theriault - June 16, 2022, 6:21 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Square Enix

As far as reunions go, this is one of the better ones.

The 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII is going to have part of its celebration on Switch.

Square Enix have announced a remastered version of Final Fantasy VII: Crisis Core will be released on Switch this winter. Known as "Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion", the game remasters the 2007-08 PSP RPG which focused on the story of Zach prior to the events of the original FF7.

Notably, Crisis Core never received a digital release in North America in its original PSP version.

