2D Fighter Them's Fightin' Herds Announced For Fall Release

by Donald Theriault - May 25, 2022, 10:15 am EDT
Total comments: 1

Is it skipping the Switch? Neigh.

One of the most unique 2D fighters on the market is stampeding into the Switch this fall.

Them's Fightin' Herds has been announced for a console release - including Switch - this fall. Modus Games (Cris Tales) will produce a physical version as well.

Originally a fan project based on the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic cartoon, TFH has a mane cast of nine horses designed by Friendship is Magic's showrunner Lauren Faust. The console edition will launch alongside four new characters.

The PC release utilizes GGPO rollback netcode for online play; it is promised for all console editions as well with no mention of it skipping Switch as has happened with other fighting games (notably BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle and Persona 4 Arena Ultimax).

Talkback

ClexYoshi4 hours ago

lmao, nine horses! The Cow-horse, the Dragon-Horse, the Horn-horse, the Deer-horse, the Wool-Horse, the 'Paca-Horse, and the Goat-Horse.

In all seriousness, I've been waiting for this day for so long; the culmination of over a decade's journey coming to roost on consoles. I'm honestly curious if Mane6 themselves are doing the port job or if Modus stuck some sort of support studio on the job, given that before this acquisition, console release seemed like a pipe-dream for the rather anemic and inexperienced dev team?

