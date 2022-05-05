Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes Officially Confirmed For Switch

From "maybe" to "yes" in a little under two years.

Following the launch of the Rising prequel game, the full Eiyuden Chronicles story will come to Switch as well.

In an update on the game's Kickstarter campaign posted today, developer Rabbit & Bear confirmed that Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes - the crowdfunded spiritual successor to the Suikoden RPG series - will come to Switch when it releases.

When the original campaign launched in July 2020, a "Nintendo console" version was a stretch goal with the note that they were targeting future Nintendo hardware to ensure as smooth a porting process as possible, with a refund for those who chose the Nintendo console if there was no hardware option for it. Although no Nintendo hardware is forthcoming at the moment, it will still run on Switch. Whether this is via a cloud or native version is still to be announced.