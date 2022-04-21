Pokemon Home Update For 2021-22 Pokemon Releases Coming Soon

...yes, they literally only said "soon". Deal with it.

Although no specific time has been given, the Pokemon Company has indicated that the update necessary for transferring Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Legends Arceus Pokemon to Pokemon Home is coming soon.

The version 2 update will include support for Regional Pokedexes, allowing for Pokemon in Home to be added even if they haven't been transferred yet. An expanded achievement system will be offered, including stickers for completing tasks.

Pokemon moved from Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to Legends: Arceus, or vice versa, will appear in "Strange Balls", though Legends: Arceus versions will appear in standard Poke Balls in Sword and Shield.

Depositing a Pokemon from Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl will reward players with versions of Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup that have hidden abilities, while depositing Legends Arceus Pokemon will reward trainers with versions of Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott with maximum effort values.