Nintendo Announces Final Fiscal 2021-22 Results And 2022-23 Projections

Nintendo have released their results for the fiscal year spanning April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 overnight (NA tiime), along with their estimates for the now-current fiscal year.

All numbers reported in yen: a rounded comparison based on current exchange rate of 130.199 yen to the US$ is provided for clarification only.

Financial Reports

Revenue: ¥1,695.344b (approx. $13.021b) for the year, ¥375.144b (~$2.811b) of which was in the 4th quarter.

Operating income: ¥592.760b (~$4.553b) for the year, ¥120.260b (~$923m) for Q4.

Ordinary income: ¥670.813b (~$5.152b) for the year, ¥157.113b (~$1.207b) for Q4.

Digital sales: ¥359.6b (~$2.762b) for the year, ¥104.6b (~$803.4m) for Q4.

Mobile/IP revenue: ¥53.3b (~$409.373m) for the year, ¥13.5b (~$103.687m) for Q4.

Hardware Sales

Nintendo's shipments for the fiscal year came to a total of 23.06m, with 4.11m in the fourth quarter. The breakdown for the quarter was 1.77m Switches, 530k Switch Lites, and 1.81m Switch OLED models. The Switch's life-to-date shipments now total 107.65m: should it meet the 2022-23 guidance for hardware (below), it would pass the Game Boy (+Color) for second place in Nintendo hardware history, trailing only the Nintendo DS.

Software Highlights - Fiscal Q4 Releases

Pokemon Legends: Arceus was the biggest mover of the quarter, shipping 12.64m copies from its late January release; for comparison, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl's opening quarter (which included the holiday shopping season) was 13.97m units. In its 10 tracked weeks of sales, PL:A has sold more than 11.4m copies to consumers.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land's opening week of shipments totaled 2.65m units, with more than 2.1m units sold to consumers.

Triangle Strategy (outside Japan) did not record 1m shipments overseas in the quarter.

Software Highlights - Catalogue Titles

Nintendo's software shipments for the full year totaled 235.07m units across all games, the highest ever recorded for the company. Of the top 10 selling Switch games (list available here), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (1.98m units buoyed by the Booster Course Pass released in Q4) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (1.02m in Q4) both shipped more than a million units in just the fourth quarter.

Other milestones for catalogue titles: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (680k in Q4 and 14.56m life to date) are now the best selling Pokemon remakes ever, ahead of both the Let's Go and Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire pairs. Metroid Dread shipments are now 2.9m copies, the most ever for the Metroid series. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain (1.59m) WarioWare: Get it Together (1.27m) and Game Builder Garage (1.06m) joined the million unit club, while Luigi's Mansion 3 lifetime shipments are now 11.43m.

Projections

For financial indicators: ¥1600b in revenue, ¥500b operating profit, ¥400b ordinary profit.

Hardware and software predictions: 21m combined Switch shipments, 210m units of software. The ongoing chip shortage and manufacturing slowdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic are cited for the lower shipments.

There are no unrevealed software plans for the fiscal year following the delay of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to spring 2023. Bayonetta 3 is still listed for 2022, while Metroid Prime 4 and Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp (outside Japan only) are the only "TBD" titles.

Other

In addition to the annual dividend, Nintendo has announced a series of other moves to increase the value of the stock: a stock split of 10:1, as well as a stock buyback slated for today. A stock option plan for compensation of company directors is also planned, with approval expected at the annual shareholder meeting in late June.