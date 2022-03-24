New Witcher 3 Switch Content Delayed Indefinitely Due To Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Is anyone surprised that a company in Poland would cut ties with a group in Russia?

As sanctions against the Russian Federation for their invasion of Ukraine continue, so too do changes to game development.

In a statement today, CD Projekt Red announced that development of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of The Witcher 3 - which would have also included new content for existing versions, including the Switch one - was being brought in-house and the release would be delayed indefinitely. Although not explicitly stated, the work was being done at a branch of Saber Interactive (who also developed the Switch port) located in Russia.

We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice. 1/2 — The Witcher (@witchergame) April 13, 2022

The targeted release date of the PS5/Xbox Series versions was before the end of June ("Q2"), with the content for the Switch release coming later.