Featuring a retelling AND an original story.

Spike Chunsoft is returning to the licensed RPG space with another smash hit.

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling Into Darkness has been announced for an October release. An action-based RPG, the game will feature a retelling of the events of the first season of the anime as well as an original scenario supervised by series author Akihito Tsukushi.

The game will feature dual audio (English/Japanese), with event scenes voiced by the anime's cast.