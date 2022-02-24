WrestleQuest Grapples Summer Switch Release

A wrestling RPG that unfortunately doesn't feature any cowboy *RADIO EDIT*

A new retro-styled RPG will fly off the top rope and into the Switch this summer.

As the name implies, WrestleQuest is an RPG set in the art of professional wrestling in which the main character is a young lion attempting to make his way in the business. "Combat" will use a combination of turn-based and real time actions for the ring performance.

The likenesses of many past wrestling stars have been licensed for WrestleQuest, including former world champions Randy "Macho Man" Savage, Booker T, Diamond Dallas Page, and Jeff Jarrett. Former greats Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Andre the Giant have also been licensed.