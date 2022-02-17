We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
New Game Plus Expo 2022 To Air March 31

by Donald Theriault - March 10, 2022, 8:26 am EST
The most important video of the year for the news department that's not a Direct, Indie World, or Monster Hunter related.

Localizers will be taking March out like a lion this year with a major show on the 31st.

The 2022 New Game Plus Expo will air on March 31, at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 1500 UTC. The event will offer announcements from smaller 3rd party publishers, as in the last two years.

Among the companies slated to have items are NIS America, Aksys Games, Inti Creates, Idea Factory International, Playism, PM Studios, and Natsume returning from the 2021 show. They will be joined by Skystone Games (Undying), Neowiz (Skul: The Hero Slayer, Dandy Ace) and Rocket Panda Games (Phantom Breaker: Omnia).

