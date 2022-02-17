Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection Brings 13 Turtles Titles To Switch In 2022

That is a LOT of pizza.
Konami is cramming five years worth of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games into a new collection this year.
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection has been announced for 2022 release and will include 13 classic TMNT games for US$39.99 (digitally and physically). By platform, the games are:
- Arcade - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time
- NES - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Arcade Game, The Manhattan Project, Tournament Fighters
- SNES - Turtles In Time, Tournament Fighters
- Genesis - Hyperstone Heist, Tournament Fighters
- Game Boy - Fall of the Foot Clan, Back from the Sewers, Radical Rescue
Where available, Japanese versions of the games and online play will be available. The emulation will be handled by Digital Eclipse, and will include rewind, save anywhere, button remapping, and development art.