Next Level Games Confirmed To Be Developing Mario Strikers: Battle League

The big N confirms what many suspected.

We know now what the first project of Next Level Games as an internal Nintendo studio is.

Following the announcement of Mario Strikers: Battle League in last week's Nintendo Direct, we reached out to Nintendo in order to inquire about the developer of the game; the last Mario Strikers title, 2007's Charged for Wii, was developed by Next Level Games. Nintendo have confirmed that Battle League is "co-developed by Next Level Games and Nintendo".

Nintendo acquired the Vancouver, BC-based Next Level in early 2021 following their work on Luigi's Mansion 3, which included hockey as part of its DLC pack.