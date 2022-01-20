We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Mario Strikers: Battle League Kicking Off Inagural Seasons June 10

by Donald Theriault - February 9, 2022, 6:39 pm EST
Total comments: 3 Source: Nintendo Direct

This would be perfectly timed for the World Cup if the damn thing wasn't going to be in a literal desert in November.

The third Mario sports title is retaking the pitch.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is a 5v5 arcade soccer game that will be available on June 10. Players will be able to use high-powered shots (capable of scoring multiple goals at once in some cases) and Mario series weaponry in the title, which will feature local play for up to 8 players as well as online league play for up to 20 teams.

Previous Mario soccer titles have been developed by Next Level Games, the Vancouver-based developer of Luigi's Mansion 3 that was acquired by Nintendo early in 2021. The developer has not been identified but we have asked Nintendo of America for clarification.

Talkback

Adrock56 minutes ago

Mario Strikers is my favorite Mario Sports game. However, I didn’t see Daisy in the trailer. No Daisy, no buy. Sorry. Them’s the rules.

stevey49 minutes ago

I'm still mad at the cheating AI from the last game 15 years later.

Luigi Dude21 minutes ago

Quote from: Adrock

Mario Strikers is my favorite Mario Sports game. However, I didn’t see Daisy in the trailer. No Daisy, no buy. Sorry. Them’s the rules.

Don't worry, I'm sure she'll show up in the "Too Hot for Miyamoto" DLC pack.

