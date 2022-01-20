Mario Strikers: Battle League Kicking Off Inagural Seasons June 10

This would be perfectly timed for the World Cup if the damn thing wasn't going to be in a literal desert in November.

The third Mario sports title is retaking the pitch.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is a 5v5 arcade soccer game that will be available on June 10. Players will be able to use high-powered shots (capable of scoring multiple goals at once in some cases) and Mario series weaponry in the title, which will feature local play for up to 8 players as well as online league play for up to 20 teams.

Previous Mario soccer titles have been developed by Next Level Games, the Vancouver-based developer of Luigi's Mansion 3 that was acquired by Nintendo early in 2021. The developer has not been identified but we have asked Nintendo of America for clarification.