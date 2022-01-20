Portal: Companion Collection Bringing Together Insane AIs This Year

space space space gotta go to space

Two of the most unique puzzle games of the 21st century are Switch bound from a most unusual source.

Portal (2007) and Portal 2 (2011) have been collected into the Portal: Companion Collection that will release on Switch later this year. Valve Corporation is listed as the publisher for the Switch version, the Steam developer's debut title for the platform (though they did acquire Campo Santo, developers of Firewatch, in 2018).

The first person puzzle games are known for puzzles in which the player character Chel and various objects have to be moved around environments with a gun that creates portals.