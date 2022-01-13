Pokemon Legends Arceus Receives v1.0.2 Patch Which Resolves Pokemon Catching Glitch

Said glitch being on a sidequest-required 'mon, of course.

A mandatory update for Pokemon Legends Arceus has fixed a bug that made a sidequest more difficult.

Although the full patch notes have not been published yet, an issue observed in the launch versions of the game has been fixed. The Pokemon Cherrim - who has the innate ability to change forms in sunny weather - could not be caught if the ability was active.

The glitch was especially notable as one of the requirements for a sidequest (#17 "To Bloom or Not to Bloom") was a completed Pokedex for Cherrim, and a common technique for catching one required sunny weather active.