Pokemon Legends: Arceus Opening Week Sales More Than 6.5 Million Worldwide

Or roughly 90 billion Buizel caught for that one sidequest.

The ancient tales of Pokemon Legends: Arceus have become a smash hit already.

According to Tweets from various Nintendo branches, "more than 6.5m explorers" have purchased the new take on Pokemon in the game's opening week of sales. No regional breakdowns are available beyond Famitsu magazine providing an exact figure of 1,424,657 copies sold on the opening weekend in Japan.

For comparison, Pokemon Sword and Shield sold six million in its opening weekend in 2019, though that was across a traditional two version release during the busy holiday shopping season.