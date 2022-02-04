We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 307: Mark Hamill's Yakuza Anthology

by Alex de Freitas, Joe DeVader, John Rairdin, and Neal Ronaghan - February 4, 2022, 7:25 pm EST
Friendship ended with Matt, Joe is new bestfriend.

Joe DeVader of NWR, Smashterpieces, and Original Soundchat joins John and Neal for the first time in a long time. John and Joe have now joined Neal in the hallowed halls of having played Pokemon Legends: Arceus. While its mostly positivity, we do have a few issues beyond even the lackluster technical performance.

Afterwards Joe runs through a few of his favorite game soundtracks from last year and the gang almost immediately gets distracted talking about Yakuza and Mark Hamill. Also, did you know there is a Tom Sawyer RPG developed by Square? Why yes, it does handle racial issues as poorly as you expected.

This episode was edited by Alex de Freitas

