Cooperative Board Game Pandemic To Be Pulled From eShop At End Of July

Given the timing it's probably nothing to do with gestures wildly but the publisher won't say for sure.

One of the most successful board games ever will have its Switch digital version delisted this summer.

Asmodee Digital have begun the process to remove Pandemic, the co-op focused board game centred around defeating a global virus outbreak. The game is expected to be removed from the Switch eShop by the end of July: it has already been removed from sale on Steam (January 6) and mobile app stores, with removal from the Xbox store expected by the end of January.

It isn't clear why the game is being delisted now; a customer service response obtained by PCGamer said "This decision was made with a heavy heart for a multitude of reasons that we cannot disclose." Pandemic has also been removed from Asmodee's own website, though it can - for the moment - be played online via the Asmodee-owned Board Game Arena site. It was planned to be given away on the Epic Games Store in 2020, though the giveaway was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nintendo World Report gave the Switch version a 7 in a 2019 review.