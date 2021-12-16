Star Wars Hunters Publisher Zynga Acquired By Take Two

One suspects that wasn't the main reason for the buyout.

The Take Two family has added another Switch publisher to its list - though they have a bit of a history.

Take Two have announced a deal to acquire Zynga - publishers of the upcoming Star Wars: Hunters - in a cash-and-stock deal worth US$12.7bn. The deal is expected to formally close by the end of June.

Despite their recent foray into console gaming with Hunters, the deal is focused on Zynga's strengths in mobile publishing including games such as Words With Friends and former Facebook phenomenon Farmville. They had been the subject of acquisition rumors for more than a decade.