Existing Ban On Dying Light Prevents Platinum Edition From Launching Digitally On Switch In Europe, Oceania

Brought to you by the same laws that created Probotector.

Due to a ban issued for one of the week's major ports several years ago, European and Australian eShops cannot purchase Dying Light: Platinum Edition.

The survival horror title was one of the last titles to be banned from sale in Germany when it launched on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 in early 2015; the laws were amended, but Dying Light was never cleared for release in Germany following the ban. As Nintendo's European offices are based out of Germany, this has prevented the game from being listed in the eShops for Europe and the UK, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

On the game's Reddit page, a Techland representative confirmed the ban is still in effect but they are working with authorities to clear the game for release - but there is no ETA at this time. European and Oceanic players who wish to play the game would either need to track down a physical copy of the game, or create a North American-region eShop account in order to purchase the game.