It was always burning since the world's been turning.

If there's a mishap cooking during this year's holiday season, the Firegirl will be able to put out the flame.

Firegirl, the side scrolling firefighter action game, will launch on Switch on December 14 (as spotted at Gematsu). The fires will be procedurally generated and, in a bit of realism, will have to be extinguished in three minutes. (Time bonuses will be awarded if certain tasks are completed.)

A new trailer is available: