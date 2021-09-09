Shin Megami Tensei V English Dub Cast Announced

The professor is probably more talkative than they were in Fodlan.

Shin Megami Tensei V has brought in some heavy hitters for its English voice cast.

A new trailer has confirmed a large portion of the voices for the Western version of the game. The protagonist will be voiced by Casey Mongillo, whose previous voice credits include the Scorbunny family in the Pokemon anime and Shinji Ikari from the Netflix dubs of Neon Genesis Evangelion. Other major roles have been given to Jeannie Tirado (female Byleth in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, former voice of Android 21 in the Dragon Ball Z series) and Mark Whitten (Seteth in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, some versions of Lyon in Fire Emblem Heroes, recently appeared in Lost Judgment).

