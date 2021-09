So would Splatsville be the city of order if that last Splatfest went the other way?

We have new details on Splatoon 3, including a setting and single player details.

The multiplayer portions showed the traditional 4v4 Turf War, but with new weapons such as mecha and grappling hooks. Details of the single player mode "Return of the Mammalians" (pronounced mam-aliens) were also shown.

No release window was given beyond 2022.