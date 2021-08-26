New Disney Classics Collection Adding Jungle Book And Capcom-Produced SNES Aladdin

Maybe they can throw in the Disney Afternoon Collection and Shinji Mikami's Goof Troop while they're at it?

The mouse is making their Switch roar just a little bit louder.

Vooks has obtained confirmation - including European box art - for an updated Disney Classics Collection launching in November. In addition to the existing package which contained the Genesis / Mega Drive version of Aladdin produced by Virgin Interactive and several versions of licensed games based on The Lion King, the new package contains the SNES, Genesis, and Game Boy versions of The Jungle Book as well as the Super Nintendo version of Aladdin. All of the quality of life features added in this package - rewind, fast-forward, quick save - will also be retained.

The Super Nintendo version of Aladdin was actually produced and published by Capcom, though it was released originally in the same month as the Genesis version. We previously examined the SNES version by way of its Game Boy Advance port in 2014.

At this point, it is not known if an upgrade path - either by way of a free update or DLC - will allow owners of the existing package to get the added games, or if a whole new purchase is required.