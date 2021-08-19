Second Prinny Presents Collection Coming From NIS America In Spring 2022

One spinoff, one standalone title this time.

NIS America is bringing back another pair of older RPGs next spring.

The doods have announced Prinny Presents: NIS Classics Volume 2 for a spring 2022 release. The pair of titles included in this pack are:

Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound is a remastered version of a 2005 PlayStation 2 title, with expanded content from a 2011 PlayStation Portable re-release. A spinoff of Disgaea, the main character Zetta is forced to bind his soul to a book in order to save his realm from destruction.

ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman is an original title released on PSP in 2011. The chapter-based game features Mystery Dungeon-style exploration of dungeons where the level resets on entry, but total levels gained are added to a "base level", with a turn-based fight in the style of games from Dragon Quest to a high-end RPG at the end of each chapter.

As is standard NIS America policy, a limited edition is available from their online store for $99.99 US which includes a soundtrack, hardcover artbook, and coin set.