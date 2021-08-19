Animal Crossing Amiibo Cards To Receive Reprint In North America, Retail Exclusive In US

If you got your Hello Kitty cards, this should be old hat by now.

After the apparent success of the Sanrio line of Animal Crossing Amiibo cards, the base sets are coming back to stores in North America.

Nintendo have announced a reprint of the first four waves of cards will begin appearing in select stores over the next few days (early September is specified). In the United States, the cards will be sold exclusively at Target stores: no exclusive partner has been identified for Canada, where multiple retailers stock the Sanrio line that are also Target exclusives below the 49th parallel.

Each card pack will be sold for the standard US$5.99 MSRP for six cards, one of which is a "special" card. The cards can be used for, among other things, forcing residents to appear in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.