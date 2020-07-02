Pokken Tournament DX To Receive Switch Online Trial

Bow before the might of the killer chandelier.

Switch Online subscribers will get a free trial of an early Switch fighting game starting next week.

Pokken Tournament DX, the 2017 Switch version of the previously arcade and Wii U fighting game, is now downloadable for Switch Online subscribers for a trial. The trial version will be active starting July 29 and will be open until 2:59 a.m. ET on August 5 (11:59 p.m. PT on August 4). The download is 3.9 GB.

Previous trials have included sales on the game in question during the trial period: a similar sale has not been announced for Pokken or its DLC.