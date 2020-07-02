Other Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase News

A light show but pretty packed with content.
Other announcements from today's Partner Showcase:
- The Japanese show saw two RPG announcements: Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin will launch there on November 12, while Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy was revealed for a winter launch. Koei Tecmo Europe later indicated the follow-up to last year's alchemic sim would launch in winter there as well, while XSEED have announced Sakuna for North American release on November 10 and Europe on 20 November.
- The newest Momotaro Dentetsu title, Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!, also was shown in Japan with a launch date of November 19.
- A new trailer for WWE 2K Battlegrounds was shown, and a preorder bonus of Edge was revealed for the September 18 release.