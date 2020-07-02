Untitled Goose Game Going Physical and Vinyl

The goose will be loose in a few more ways this fall.

Indie darling Untitled Goose Game will be receiving a physical version on September 29, courtesy of iam8bit, Panic Inc., House House, and Skybound Games. The standard version will retail for $34.99 (all prices USD) and include a game cartridge, a plaza catalogue of items that a goose might enjoy collecting, a village map poster, and a "No Goose" sticker. A separate "Lovely Edition" will also be available for $39.99 that contains the same goodies but with the following environmentally-friendly features:

- 100% post-consumer waste/recyclable Outer Sheet, Booklet, and Foldout Poster

- Sugar-Based, Non-Toxic, No-Vinyl Sticker Pack-in

- Eco-friendly shrink wrap called “Biolefin”

Finally, a vinyl soundtrack for Untitled Goose Game will be available for $29.99. It brings "music by Dan Golding, adapted from Claude Debussy’s Préludes, and unique “Double Groove” pressing, creating a random playback experience each time you listen, mimicking the dynamic, reactive nature of the in-game soundtrack."

Both boxed versions of the game are also on PlayStation 4. Pre-orders are available now from select retailers, Skybound.com, and iam8bit.com. Get yours now before that darn goose absconds with the lot of 'em!