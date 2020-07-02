We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Not Offering Local Multiplayer

by Donald Theriault - July 15, 2020, 8:41 am PDT
Source: Square Enix

We hate to be the crystal bearers of bad news here.

A new trailer for the upcoming remaster of one of the most infamous offline-only games has confirmed there will be no offline multiplayer this time.

The Japanese-language trailer for Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered was posted on the game's Japanese language Twitter account, along with an announcement that due to "development reasons" the production prioritized online play over offline play in an attempt to get more players.

There has not been any indication of post-launch support for the August 27 release, so it remains to be seen if it can be patched in post-release.

Talkback

Stratos20 minutes ago

There has been a lot of work done on this remaster, so I could easily see them support it post-launch a bit if there is enough support for the game.

They have done enough to facilitate multiplayer by releasing free "light" versions of the game on all supported platforms and there is cross-platform support, so it should be easy enough to get a multiplayer game going 'locally' one way or another. Just have your non-Switch buddies fire it up on their phones.

