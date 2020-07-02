Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Not Offering Local Multiplayer

We hate to be the crystal bearers of bad news here.

A new trailer for the upcoming remaster of one of the most infamous offline-only games has confirmed there will be no offline multiplayer this time.

The Japanese-language trailer for Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered was posted on the game's Japanese language Twitter account, along with an announcement that due to "development reasons" the production prioritized online play over offline play in an attempt to get more players.

There has not been any indication of post-launch support for the August 27 release, so it remains to be seen if it can be patched in post-release.