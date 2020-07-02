Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Not Offering Local Multiplayer

We hate to be the crystal bearers of bad news here.
A new trailer for the upcoming remaster of one of the most infamous offline-only games has confirmed there will be no offline multiplayer this time.
The Japanese-language trailer for Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered was posted on the game's Japanese language Twitter account, along with an announcement that due to "development reasons" the production prioritized online play over offline play in an attempt to get more players.
公式放送などでもご紹介しておりますが、本作はオフラインでのマルチプレイには非対応です🙏— FFクリスタルクロニクル リマスター 公式 (@FFCC_PR) July 15, 2020
開発の都合上、オフラインかオンラインのどちらかを選択する必要があり、より多くの方に遊んでいただけるよう、今回はオンラインマルチプレイを選択いたしました。#FFCC #クリクロhttps://t.co/vZzJGXiASW
There has not been any indication of post-launch support for the August 27 release, so it remains to be seen if it can be patched in post-release.