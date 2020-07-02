We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Joker And Hero Smash Bros Amiibo Dated For October 2

by Donald Theriault - July 14, 2020, 6:10 pm PDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

We'll see Hero's true form... and it looks a lot like Soren.

The next two Smash DLC Amiibo have a release date.

The figures for Joker and Hero, shown off in the June 22 Smash Bros presentation where MinMin debuted, will be available in North America on October 2. They will launch a week earlier (September 25) in Japan.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement