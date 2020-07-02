Joker And Hero Smash Bros Amiibo Dated For October 2

We'll see Hero's true form... and it looks a lot like Soren.
The next two Smash DLC Amiibo have a release date.
The figures for Joker and Hero, shown off in the June 22 Smash Bros presentation where MinMin debuted, will be available in North America on October 2. They will launch a week earlier (September 25) in Japan.
Super #SmashBrosUltimate #amiibo for DLC fighters Joker and Hero will be available starting Oct. 2nd! pic.twitter.com/gQE1zJBZot— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 15, 2020